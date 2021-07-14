Shanaya Kapoor keeps it chic in black bralette and ribbed skirt

Before she makes her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor has garnered a lot of attention. While she is a star kid which already keeps her in headlines, she is also making waves for her style.

On Sunday, Shanaya Kapoor posted a few photos of herself in a black knitted bralette with a ribbed skirt in ochre colour. She looked absolutely drop dead gorgeous as she pulls off a smouldering look.

Soft makeup and her hair in waves, she looked fabulous. Shanaya’s style is very effortless and easy to achieve.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is now a talent in Dharma Cornerstone Agency and she will start shooting her first film in July.

