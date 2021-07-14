Mayuri Deshmukh, who has a number of dogs as pets, was a cynophobic once

Actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who's known for her nuanced acting skills and her elegant personality is a dog lover and has many dogs whom she calls her own babies! The actress who has been nurturing her pet dogs for so many years now was completely the opposite and was not in favour of having dogs at home, and even judged people who allowed their dogs to invade their personal spaces. We came across an old video on Mayuri's YouTube channel where she narrated the interesting anecdote of how the hesitation towards doggies turned into unconditional love.
On the professional front, Mayuri is currently seen in Imlie as Malini Chaturvedi.
