A soulful track – ‘Theerame’ from upcoming Malayalam movie starring Fahadh Faasil – Malik is out now!

Ahead of the launch of one of its biggest Malayalam movies, Amazon Prime Video released a track from the much-anticipated crime drama – Malik. The soothing track is composed and arranged by Sushin Shyam, lyrics by Anwar Ali, and sung by K S Chithra and Sooraj Santhosh.
Malik is written, edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, stars superstar Fahadh Faasil in the lead role along with Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles.
Malik will premiere exclusively and globally on Amazon Prime Video on the 15th of July.
Chorus of the song is by Imam Majboor, Sameer Binsi, Mithulesh, Mixed by Abin Paul.
