“Sometimes you just have to slow things down,” says Preity Zinta as she enjoys a slow-motion ride with Hubby Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta is spending quality time with her finance analyst husband, Gene Goodenough. Off lately she has been treating her fans with their vacation pictures, but today she posted a slow-motion video of her and Gene roaming around the town on a cartwheel. Preity is glowing in a floral dress and chic sunglasses which only adds to her charm. The actress looks stunning as she poses with Gene by her side. She uploaded the video on her Instagram and captioned it, "Sometimes you just have to slow things down … Matlab स्लो मोशन मैं ❤️ #vacation #ting".

Preity Zinta didn't reveal the whereabouts of their lovely locations but keeps making her fans jealous with their lovely pictures. Yesterday she shared a picture of them riding in carts and captioned it, "Riding in golf carts around town… Didn't realise it could be sooo much fun. #chillin #ting". 1 week back Preity had posted a lovely picture of her enjoying weekend with friends and wrote, "Weekend vibes #4thofjuly #ting ❤️". Preity Zinta did not reveal the destination where she and Gene are vacationing. She teased her Instafam with a picture earlier and she wrote: "Riding in golf carts around town… Didn't realise it could be sooo much fun. #chillin #ting."

Preity Zinta tied the knot with her American beau, Gene Goodenough in 2016 and shifted to Los Angeles thereafter. She only comes to India for work purposes. She was considered to be the number 1 Bollywood actress of the '90s and has given various hits throughout her career.

