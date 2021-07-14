Timothée Chalamet shines bright in Tom Ford silver tuxedo and Chelsea heeled boots at Cannes Film Festival 2021 for The French Dispatch premiere

American actor Timothée Chalamet looked like a shining star at the 74th Cannes Film Festival red carpet while walking for the premiere of his next film, Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

Timothée looked handsome as he sent fans all over the world in meltdown on the Internet with his silver Jacquard Tom Ford suit. He paired the custom tuxedo with pleated trousers and a white banded collar shirt. He wore this tailored suit with Chelsea heeled boots, also by Tom Ford.

He accessorized the look with several silver rings and bracelets — including one of Cartier’s Juste un Clou cuffs and wore black hoop earrings. He rocked black acetate sunglasses by Celine that currently retail for $430.

The Call Me By Your Name actor put on quite a spectacular show for his fans worldwide as he posed along with his The French Dispatch co-actors Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

