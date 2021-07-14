“Social media is one place where celebrities can’t get away with anything”- Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan is all set to come back with the second season of his talk show Pinch in 2019, actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan surprised everyone by donning the hat of a host for QuPlay’s 'QuickHeal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan', which deals with celebrities opening up about trolls, cyber-bullying and what pinches them about social media. Ahead of the launch of the second season, Arbaaz Khan spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the relationship between social media and celebrities.

Talking about how celebrities and known people get trolled and abused on social media, Arbaaz Khan said, “If you're a celeb, and you park in a no-parking zone, the trolling that you're going to get, the repercussions you're going to get… It'll be like 'how irresponsible', 'he's a role model', they'll drop him from an ad, they'll drop him from a movie when actually, parking in a no-parking area is just a ₹250 fine probably. They say celebrities get away with a lot of things; social media is one place where celebrities can't get away with anything. They pay a high price for whatever they do.”

“It’s like a responsibility given to you. Now that we like you, you better be a role model. You cannot be caught with a cigarette in your hand, you cannot be driving like this, you cannot be parking like this, you cannot be eating like this, you cannot be talking like this, you cannot have a small brawl and push somebody… It's like, you lost your ads, you lost your movies, you lost your respectability, you lost everything,” he added.

“If you do that to a celeb, you also have to pull it down to the common man. A faceless guy on social media can troll you, abuse you, your family, can say whatever the hell he wants. He can talk about your personal life, your professional life, everything. But so what? He can. But you try saying it. You can’t. There is a disparity here. Social media works on some strange level. It’s getting you a lot of work and attention, but it is also taking away a lot of your work, respectability, and livelihood at times. Sometimes if you get shamed on social media, there is no way you are going to make a living in your life because the punishment does not even have a term. That is why people have become very vary about using social media," Arbaaz further said.

As for Pinch season 2, just like the last season, this time too celebrities will be made to face the social media heat and give befitting replies to the digital world trolling. However, this time the show takes it to a whole new level of quirk. When it comes to guests, this season will be graced by the presence of Megastar Salman Khan marking his OTT talk show debut, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and others.

