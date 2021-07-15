“I have become more aware of my behaviour after being a parent” – says Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Mohit Mallik

Television's actor Mohit Malik got immense popularity after his stint in hugely popular drama Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, The actor was blessed and turned a father in April this year.
Changing the way fathers are perceived by showing their emotional & sensitive side in his successful show, which revolved around a father-daughter relationship, Mohit Mallik has embraced fatherhood, he also let go of a reality show to be present with his wife during the birth of their child. Mohit believes, turning a parent has changed him in ways more than one & asserts he became a father, the exact moment his wife conceived.
Mohit shares, “Parenting for us began right when Addite got pregnant. Addite& I have been trying to work more on ourselves, to become the best version we could possibly be. I think we are now more than aware of our behaviour.”
Talking about major changes in his personality, “I think I have become really compassionate, patient, more loving, kind and caring…I feel stronger than I ever did before. But patience is a virtue I wouldn't have learnt other than becoming a father. I think I didn't learn these things, I just adapted. We, humans, are wired to adapt, I think that's how we evolve.”
Talking about patience, Mohit is in no rush to return & will wait when it comes to his next big move, “When it comes to career, I am a workaholic person, I will get back to work as soon as possible only once the right opportunity comes knocking as I don't want to do something similar on television which I have already done before,” he concludes.
