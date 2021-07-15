“I have become more aware of my behaviour after being a parent” – says Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Mohit Mallik

Television's actor Mohit Malik got immense popularity after his stint in hugely popular drama Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, The actor was blessed and turned a father in April this year.

Changing the way fathers are perceived by showing their emotional & sensitive side in his successful show, which revolved around a father-daughter relationship, Mohit Mallik has embraced fatherhood, he also let go of a reality show to be present with his wife during the birth of their child. Mohit believes, turning a parent has changed him in ways more than one & asserts he became a father, the exact moment his wife conceived.

Mohit shares, “Parenting for us began right when Addite got pregnant. Addite& I have been trying to work more on ourselves, to become the best version we could possibly be. I think we are now more than aware of our behaviour.”

Mohit believes the best way is to lead by example, sharing his learnings with other new parents, Mohit shares, “Ekbir is too young right now, the younger the children, the easier to mould them. Also, it is proven that monkeys see, monkeys do. Children do not learn what you teach them, but they learn what they see. I feel this is why it is very important to be mindful of what I do in front of him, how do I behave, how do I talk to my house help or elders, how I generally react to stressful situations. I think I introspect now more than ever & whenever Ekbir is in the same room as me, I often find myself reflecting on my actions & words.”

Talking about major changes in his personality, “I think I have become really compassionate, patient, more loving, kind and caring…I feel stronger than I ever did before. But patience is a virtue I wouldn't have learnt other than becoming a father. I think I didn't learn these things, I just adapted. We, humans, are wired to adapt, I think that's how we evolve.”

Talking about patience, Mohit is in no rush to return & will wait when it comes to his next big move, “When it comes to career, I am a workaholic person, I will get back to work as soon as possible only once the right opportunity comes knocking as I don't want to do something similar on television which I have already done before,” he concludes.

