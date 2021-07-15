Kajol’s latest post from her photoshoot proves she can pull off anything

Bubbly actress Kajol is known for her beautiful facial expressions and quirky style has come up with another thrill for her fans. She has shared a clip from her latest photoshoot where she is giving dramatic expressions and basking in black outfit and nail paints. The actress unmasked the hilarious side of her in the clip making the fans go crazy with her cuteness.

Kajol looks not only gorgeous but also gives us fashion goals at the same time. When it came to acting, fashion, characters, or films she never failed at impressing with her sheer grace and talent. Kajol decided to share her humorous side with her fans and uploaded the clip on Instagram with the caption, "So apparently, I'm dramatic"

Kajol's fans praised her for being an ultimate expression queen by posting heart, kiss, and fire emojis. Actress Mouni Roy was all hearts for her and commented with heart-eye emojis. Jewelry designer and actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan also liked Kajol's funny side and commented, “You're AWESOME "

Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy and Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela. She is speculated to star in the Saroj Khan Biopic announced on her 1st death anniversary.

