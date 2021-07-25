Krishna Shroff makes a sensuous style statement in a black bodysuit

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff is an absolute stunner and a fitness enthusiast just like her actor brother Tiger Shroff. She often shares stunning pictures of herself flaunting her toned body on Instagram. Recently, she was featured on the cover of the H&H magazine in all her glory.

Krishna posed topless for the magazine cover, flaunting her toned body and hip tattoos, and belly piercing. A day later on Saturday, she shared another stunning image from the shoot. In the picture, she is seen in a bodysuit but styled in a different manner. Krishna looks smoking hot as she gave a sensuous expression for the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Krishna's stylist Vicktor Robinson treated netizens with another picture of Krishna in which she looked no less than a Queen in her own way. She is dressed in a black bodysuit with a feathered black bolero. She completed the look with knee-length black boots.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victor Robinson (@stylingbyvictor)

Meanwhile, Krishna recently made her screen debut with the music video ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’. The video of the song that celebrates womanhood was released on July 1. Apart from Krishna Shroff, Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar are also part of it.

ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff grabs eyeballs as she goes topless for the cover of H&H Magazine

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results