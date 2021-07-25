Inside Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s luxurious home in Mumbai through 30 pictures

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is undeniably one of the most followed and gorgeous divas of Bollywood. She is one such actress who has managed to keep herself maintained even at the age of 46. Shilpa made her debut in the film industry through the 1993 film Baazigaar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, the actress made her comeback in Bollywood after 14 years as a lead. In between these 14 years, she made various special appearances in some of the most hit item numbers of Bollywood and also stepped in as a judge for many television reality shows. Currently, she is judging Sony TV's popular dance reality show 'Super Dancer'.

The actress is also very active on social media and keeps her Instagram game on point. She keeps sharing glimpses of her home sometimes while working out in the gym, cooking in the kitchen or spending quality time with her family in the drawing-room. Shilpa resides with her husband and business tycoon Raj Kundra in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The couple shifted to Mumbai from London a few years ago and set up their royal mansion. Their household is a seaside bungalow with all the luxurious amenities. The interiors of the household are done by Shilpa herself. She has managed to pick the best things from all around the world to make her house a royal affair.

Let's take you through a look inside the couple's luxurious mansion Kinnara' through 30 pictures

LIVING ROOM

Shilpa's living area possesses luxuriant and cosy vibes. Equipped with earthy colour couches, the living room is an aesthetic affair. The couches are in the colour of white, beige and deep brown and are topped off with bright silver and gold cushions. While the warm brown walls also compliment this space. The main highlight of this space is the magnificent artwork which includes a life-sized wooden statue of a horse, perched by a window surrounded by more seating arrangements. There is also a mantle shelf that holds a collection of all the awards Shilpa has achieved over the years.

BAR AND DINING AREA

Close to the living room, this area comprises a private bar and a huge dining table. The bar has a unique display of bats signed by renowned cricketers. While the long wooden dining table with huge chairs in bronze leather set in front of a wall having several beautiful paintings. This area is separated from the couple's living room by transparent glass doors. Kundra's often use this space for hosting private parties and even organising large gatherings of friends and family.

KITCHEN

Many know about the fact that apart from being a great actress, a fitness enthusiast and a yoga freak, Shilpa has a hidden chef inside her. We have witnessed various recipes shared by her on various platforms and so does she makes the maximum utilization of her home kitchen. Shilpa's kitchen unlike the rest of her home is rather minimalistic. The huge kitchen premise has shades of black and grey modular furniture and showcases a silky finish. The small LED lights placed in various parts also add glitter to the overall theme.

TEMPLE

This small beautiful corner of her house is the reflection of Shilpa's personality. Amidst the hectic schedule, Shilpa never fails to worship and pray over here. The space has elite interiors comprising of a large wooden door with a gold handle and lotus designs which leads to the temple space. In the temple, a picture of goddess Laxmi and various and idols of many gods which is separated by a partition having lotus carvings.

DRAWING ROOM

This area reflects the theme of contemporary times having majestic beige sofas, lush green plants in the corner and huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter the area. This space also has a giant lamp that adorns the area even more. While the walls here are made up of grey stones and also has various pillars which gives it a royal charm. The family is often seen spending most of their time here.

BEDROOM

Unlike the fancy interiors of the rest of the house, Shilpa and Raj's bedroom follows a subtle yet classy theme. The bedroom is done in soothing shades of off-white and brown colours. A royal bed in the shade of brown with a carved wood headboard rests here which complements the off-white walls. In front of the bed, there also sits a mini leather couch. The quirky elements which highlight the bedroom of the actress are the black sunburst mirror and intricate designs on the high ceiling, family photographs and little potted plants in various corners.

VIAAN's BEDROOM & SAMISHA' NURSERY

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a proud mother of a son and a daughter. Her son Viaan Kundra's cosy bedroom follows funky interiors and comes with wooden detailing. This space has one wall dedicated to life-sized Calvin and Hobbes illustrations and the main highlight here is the cool army safari jeep-shaped bed. While Samisha's nursery here is totally a dram affair. It follows the baby pink and white colour theme. A cute little space with dreamy decors of angels, stars and snowflakes with soft toys spread over the crib is what defines this sphere.

GYM & WORKOUT SPACE

Well, can we imagine the diva's house without a perfect workout spot and a gym? Absolutely not. Shilpa even at the age of 46 looks so ethereal that even girls of contemporary times couldn't compete with her. Shilpa's huge mansion Kinnara has a separate workout space that appears with a large irregular stone installation and gold chandelier. While a high ceiling, glossy marble-finished flooring, stone pillars and a formal seating area are what constitutes this space. This area is also the home to various handpicked contemporary artworks Shilpa has collected from around the world. This area leads to the garden as well as her professional gym that has all the modern equipment and all the types of machinery.

GARDEN AREA

Shilpa Shetty is a firm believer in starting the day with greenery and taking natural air every morning. That's the reason while designing the house Shilpa figured out ample space for a lush and ecstatic garden. The garden has Shilpa's heart as she performs her daily yoga routine over here. This euphoric area has very pleasantry and peaceful vibes as there stands a huge stone Buddha installation and a giant hand sculpture. There is also a corner in the garden that has a yellow seating area, with pebbled walls and stone benches under a massive star fruit tree.

BALCONY

Minimalistic yet perfect, this cute little narrow space features a green cane chair and a mesh wire swing. The sprawling balcony is the favourite spot of Shilpa's pets British beagle Champagne and Persian cat Simba. A patterned floor and red climbers add some amount of embellishment here. It also gives a mesmerising view of the couple’s lush garden. Shilpa uses this space for a small evening tea or a coffee session.

SWIMMING POOL

Well, the house also has the luxury amenity of a swimming pool. This spot is a picture-perfect place. This area is present in the extension of her garden area and has greenery all around which looks no less than a 5-star resort. Besides the pool, there is also a huge luscious tree in which there is the decoration of star-shaped lights which makes it, even more, prettier at night.

