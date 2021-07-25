“12 Years ago today – I had no idea what I was getting into”, says Shruti Haasan and posts throwback pictures to mark her 12 years in Bollywood

Actress Shruti Haasan followed the footsteps of her father superstar Kamal Haasan and mother Sarika Thakur and set her foot in Bollywood. She made her debut with Luck followed by Gabbar Is Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Rocky Handsome, Behen Hogi Teri, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, The Power and suspense drama short film named Devi.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 12 years in Bollywood and posted her throwback pictures. She captioned it," 12 years ago today – I had no idea what I was getting into 🙂 all I knew was that I liked it and I wanted to get better everyday – I still feel that way 🙂 a LOT has changed and for that I am so grateful ????Thankyou for all the love and support .. I have a special place in my ♥️ for you .I feel blessed truly ????onwards and upwards -everyday feels like a new journey has just begun". She thanked her fans for the immense love and support throughout her journey in Bollywood and expressed her gratitude towards them.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

The 35-year-old actress shared the throwback pictures from her movie Luck directed by Soham Shah opposite Mithun Chakraborty, Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, Ravi Kishan, and Chitrashi Rawat. Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Laabam directed by S. P. Jananathan opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel with Prabhas in the lead.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan says people calling her chudail for wearing black lipstick is the greatest compliment

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results