“12 Years ago today – I had no idea what I was getting into”, says Shruti Haasan and posts throwback pictures to mark her 12 years in Bollywood

Actress Shruti Haasan followed the footsteps of her father superstar Kamal Haasan and mother Sarika Thakur and set her foot in Bollywood. She made her debut with Luck followed by Gabbar Is Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Rocky Handsome, Behen Hogi Teri, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, The Power and suspense drama short film named Devi.
The 35-year-old actress shared the throwback pictures from her movie Luck directed by Soham Shah opposite Mithun Chakraborty, Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, Ravi Kishan, and Chitrashi Rawat. Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Laabam directed by S. P. Jananathan opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel with Prabhas in the lead.
