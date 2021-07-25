Queen of Pop Lady Gaga posts a non-musical Pizza tutorial reel; that will make you crave

American singer and actress Lady Gaga is a well-known musical maestro with excellent songs to her credit like ‘The Fame’, ‘Born This Way’, ‘Artpop’, ‘Cheek to Cheek’ (with Tony Bennett), ‘Joanne’, and ‘Chromatica’. The Queen of Pop started singing from her teenage days for open mic nights and is the only woman to receive Academy, Grammy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award the same year. She is one of the world's best-selling music artists and Time magazine went on to name her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The 35-year-old singing sensation posted a non-musical reel on Instagram where she is seen making a Pizza. Lady Gaga is seen in a black top, minimal makeup and accessories while preparing the Pizza and later she can be seen in a pink top while eating it. She shared the tutorial of her type of Pizza with fans where she first kneaded the dough, put it in the bowl covered by plastic, made the red Pizza sauce, tasted the sauce, added cheese, kept it in the oven, added the red sauce and finally ate it.

The singer seems to enjoy the Pizza made by her as she nods while relishing on a bite.

