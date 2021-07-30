Amazon Announces ‘Transistor’ – An Exclusive Short Film Premiering On MiniTV

Two teenagers, one transistor, and a blooming love story in an emergency hit India, Amazon miniTV takes you through the nuances of love in a bygone era in its first exclusive short film – Transistor. Directed by Prem Singh and produced by Starving Scotch Productions, Sunday Films, and Kevin Kailash Muthiah, the short film stars the internet’s favourite face Ahsaas Channa and Mohammad Samad (Tumbbad fame) in the lead. Transistor, from Arre Studio, will strengthen Amazon’s miniTV’s vision of serving a broad spectrum of Amazon shoppers with quality and snackable content.

Set in 1975 in a nation reeling in the aftermath of a national emergency, ‘Transistor’ is an intriguing tale of human emotions, with two teenagers navigating through the complexities of love through one transistor, the only form of recreation available in that era. In a fine blend of love, fear, happiness, and despair coupled with strong performances by Ahsaas and Mohammad Samad, the 25 min long film is a nuanced take on love blossoming despite societal limits and prejudices.

With a vision to cater to the discerning audience of today’s internet generation, the content line-up on miniTV is carefully handpicked to cater to a wider appeal that cuts across gender and language barriers.

