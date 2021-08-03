Ayaz Ahmed to enter Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua as Pratibha Ranta’s character Chahat’s old lover

Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Qurbaan Hua, has been entertaining its audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Neel (Rajveer Singh) and Chahat (Pratibha Ranta) since the show's beginning. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Chahat and Neel were edging closer to each other, with Neel expressing his love for Chahat in a romantic way. While everything seemed to be falling into place, looks like a new twist is all set create havoc in their lives. Ayaz Ahmed is all set to enter the show as Zain Siddiqui, who was Chahat’s senior in medical college.
Zain’s entry will turn Neel and Chahat’s lives upside down. Zain has been in love with Chahat since their college days when she saved him from bullies for being a nerd. Ever since he took it upon himself to transform into a handsome, confident man only to win Chahat’s heart. A character this rigid and savage will soon be stomping on Neel and Chahat’s life, making it quite difficult for both of them to overcome.
In the meantime, while Neel and Chahat are readily professing their love for each other, Ghazala is leaving no stones unturned to split them up. With Zain entering their lives, a storm is set to come in their love story, but what will happen next?
