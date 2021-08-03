Rajkumar Hirani’s next to be co-produced along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment

After co-producing 4 films with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani has broken away from his mentor and co-producer. Sanju was Hirani’s first directorial which he had produced independently. Chopra is not part of Hirani’s next film with Shah Rukh Khan. Hirani and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies are the co-producers on that one.

Apparently Shah Rukh and Vinod Chopra have a history. In fact, industry rumours that have never really been verified state that when Shah Rukh was new to the film industry he felt insulted by Vidhu Vinod Chopra when the latter kept him waiting outside his office for hours. It was following this incident that Shah Rukh had apparently vowed never to work with Vinod Chopra.

As for the film in question, rumour is that the yet untitled venture will commence shooting in September this year, though work on the film had already commenced. Said to be an entertaining comedy set against the backdrop of immigration the film will also apparently feature Taapsee Pannu.

