Manushi Chillar raises oomph factor in strapless printed bralette and skinny jeans

Actress Manushi Chhillar is showing early on that she is a rising fashionista. Ahead of her Bollywood debut, she has been excelling in posting stunning looks on social media.

A day ago, Manushi Chhillar posted an amazing look on her Instagram handle. She wore a strapless bralette with red lips printed on it. This bralette had a knot and was from the reformation clothing line. She paired it up with light blue-coloured denim.

She wore very delicate earrings and a delicate necklace from Tiffany and Co. She left her hair loose and rocked the minimal makeup look. She topped it up with strappy orange heels. She tied the straps over her denim.

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will be seen in Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. It is believed that this movie will release later this year. She will star in YRF’s next with Vicky Kaushal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar’s look in an all-white outfit with a boho twist is jaw-dropping

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results