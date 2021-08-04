“I was in a very emotional state of mind during the time I recorded this song – Jasleen Royal on her next track in Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Singer and composer Jasleen Royal who is known for composing songs like 'Din Shagna Da', 'Kho gaye Hum Kahan' amongst others is quite a sensation on social media.
After Kesari’s ‘Deh Shiva’, Jasleen is back with another soulful melody which she has sung along with B Praak, in the upcoming biographical war film Shershaah directed by Vishnuvardhan. This song is Jasleen's second patriotic movie which is based on true events which celebrates a war hero.
'Ranjha' is a heartbreaking love song that perfectly depicts the feeling of love and loss through it's lyrics and Jasleen's soulful voice. The song is a treat for all Jasleen fans who had been waiting to hear from the melody queen. Her songs always add more soul to the films.
