Rubina Dilaik turns up the heat in corset top and thigh high slit skirt

When it comes to making a fashion statement, Rubina Dilaik is the person to do it. She has been experimenting with looks and dropping some stunning photoshoto pictures.

The actress recently posted some sizzling hot pictures on her Instagram. She wore a two-piece set from Gunu Sahni. This set included a corset top and a long slit skirt. This outfit was made up of velvet material. She paired it up with a heavy oxidized necklace from Muskan designer Jewelry.

She completed her look with curled hair and rocking the minimal makeup look. She captioned this post, “Hello August ……. You n Me have a special connection ♥️”, and gave amazing poses.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik will make her Bollywood debut in Ardh alongside Rajpal Yadav. The shooting has begun.

