Oye Mamu!

Oye Mamu is a comedy, fun-filled family movie about a relationship between Rohit – Mamu, who dreams of becoming rich in a day, and 10 year old mischievous Akhil – Bhanja, who secretly dreams of becoming a VJ.

A crazy turn of events brings Mama and Bhanja under the same roof for two weeks, during which period Akhil’s secret dream clashes with a pre organized museum trip, and a diamond robbery. What follows is a rib tickling tale of cops and robbers with Rohit/ mamu caught in the middle.

