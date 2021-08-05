Nora Fatehi looks like an absolute goddess in her royal traditional ensemble

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, makes everyone swoon over her dance performances, her appearances and stunning style statements. Nora has her fashion game on point and in the past year, she has set the bar high for herself. From glam risky looks to comfy casual ones she has done it all and this time she’s making headlines in traditional ensemble.

For a photoshoot the actress was seen in an absolute royal look donning off a beige hand embroidered saree with red border adding oomph to the look by Anjul Bhandari. The actress accessorised her whole ensemble with Golden oxidised necklace, matching earrings and silver hand cuffs by Apala by Sumit and Anmol jewellery.

She went all glam with her makeup with bold red lips and lashed up eyes she also added a black bindi which was a perfect choice. She kept her hair all open and posed for the camera looking absolutely gorgeous.

On the work front, the actress is all set to hit the screen with her upcoming Bhuj: The Pride of India which is set to release on August 13 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

