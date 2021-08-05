Yaariyan fame Himansh Kohli defends Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra’s controversy says if Sunny Leone is accepted by Bollywood then why troll Shilpa

British businessman Raj Kundra is currently detained by the Mumbai crime branch for his involvement in a porn racket. Many celebrities have come forward to extend their support to actress Shilpa Shetty be it Ratan Jain, Hansal Mehta, or Richa Chadha who firmly voiced their opinion on the controversy. The latest celebrity to join the gang is actor Himansh Kohli. He expressed his opinion on the case and said that if Sunny Leone is accepted in Bollywood why is a popular celebrity like Shilpa Shetty trolled and bashed for her husband's activities. The actor feels she has been unnecessarily troubled and prays that she and her family get out of it soon.
The 31-year-old actor remained firm on terming porn as illegal and should be banned. But he feels the steamy scenes shown in the web series are an expression of art by an artist which is the reality of life. At the same time, he also feels that using only the bold content to gain attention towards a series is a cheap tactic and he is not a promoter of that.
