“A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began”-Kartik Aaryan shares his excitement for Freddy

After great anticipation and excitement, Kartik Aaryan has returned to shoot after a hiatus of five months, as he begins the filming of Freddy. Announcing the same on his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a clapboard image from the set with a heartfelt note for the film.

Against the backdrop of the film set, Kartik shared an image hiding the face with the clapboard while sitting on a table showcasing a bouquet of roses. Expressing his thoughts about the film, Kartik said, "A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy ".

Now shooting #Freddy

It's been hardly a week since Kartik Aaryan announced joining hands with Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani for Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, and the actor has already began his shoot for the film in the city. On the very next day of the announcement, the actor had set off for the shoot and was spotted at Versova jetty making a stylish heroic entry on his Bullet.

Getting into the skin of his character, Kartik Aaryan has now offered an insight into his film with the first clapboard image. The actor has even got a haircut for this role and shared the news with the netizens. However, the heartthrob is not ready to reveal his look yet, as he’s constantly seen wearing a beanie to hide his hairstyle for his next and in this picture too, he goes undercover. Marking his first dark romantic thriller, Kartik Aaryan unfolds a new facet of his personality with Freddy that has created a huge buzz amongst the audience and the industry alike.

With a diverse line up of films including his first-ever thriller, Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka backed by RSVP, first horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming grand musical love story, Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta and Freddy with Ekta Kapoor, amongst a few unannounced projects Kartik Aaryan has ventured into varied genres, exhibiting his versatility.

