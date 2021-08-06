Kiara Advani radiates in cut-out floral maxi dress by Arpita Mehta worth Rs. 39,000 for Shershaah promotions

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is busy with the promotions of Shershaah. She plays Sidharth Malhotra's love interest in the war biographical movie.

Recently, one of her promotional looks was shared by her stylist on social media. In this look, she wore a Seashore floral printed maxi dress worth Rs. 39,000. This maxi is from Arpita Mehta’s clothing line.

This dress was made of organza and silk material. It also had a cut-out at the back. She kept her hair loose and wore minimal makeup. She paired it up with large oxidized earrings and bangles.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is busy with the promotions of her new movie Shershaah. The movie is set to release on 12th August 2021.

