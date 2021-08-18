Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli begin shoot of Netflix’s Mismatched season 2

Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, popularly known for their rom-com series Mismatched on Netflix, are all prepped and ready to start shooting for the next season.

On Tuesday, Rohit shared some lovely pictures with his co-stars from sets on his first day of shoot. Captioning it aptly, he wrote, “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance.. all over again.. Day 1, Season 2♥️ #Mismatched.”

In season 1, Mismatched told the story of Rishi who is searching for his happily ever after and Dimple, who dreams of being a tech-wizard. While they hit it off on a wrong note, the two develop a friendship over a period of time. Lost together in their own journeys, this perfectly imperfect Mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor and above all, each other!

