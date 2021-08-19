Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys lip-synching to ‘Tum Ho Toh’ from Rock On as she resumes work

With the lockdown restrictions easing, Nushrratt Bharuccha seems to be back on sets and can be seen enjoying with a few crew members. She recently had taken a break from the shoot as she was rushed to hospital due to vertigo attack. Now, she is back to work.

The actress took to social media to upload a series of videos of herself along with presumably the crew members of her upcoming project as she along with them lip synched the lovely song ‘Tum Ho Toh’ from Rock On. The actress can be seen getting her hair done as she sits with cute curly hair and spends some jolly time in the company of her crew members. She also wrote, "Keeping spirits high! It's a team effort! & How cute are they!!" along with a few 'heart' emojis and 'laughing' emojis as captions.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently shooting for an unannounced project and she is very silent about any details of the film. She has Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu and an unannounced project in what happens to be a jam packed year for the very talented actress.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha gives some major fashion goals in her red floral dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results