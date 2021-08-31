Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a cherry red gharara from Punit Balana worth Rs. 75,000

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and grace. She loves her Indian wear and we can't get enough of it. We love Dixit’s Instagram glam and that keeps us waiting for a new post every time.

Madhuri Dixit donned a beautiful cherry red sharara from the Mandana (Intimate Wedding) Collection from Punit Balana.

Dixit donned the cherry kurta with heavy golden yoke and a flared kurta with gharara pants that featured golden lining. She looked beautiful with shimmery makeup, shimmer eye shadow with lined cherry eyes and heavy mascara.

She completed the look with soft curls in her hair and a bold lip. Her Kundan jewellery were simple with earrings and a Pearl embellished heavy choker, it elevated the look! The outfit can be bought from the Punit Balana website for ₹75,000. This look is a gorgeous creation and the colours work really well together and is the perfect pick for an evening celebration.

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

