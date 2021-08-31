Khushi Kapoor makes heads turn in a mirror work indo western outfit from Arpita Mehta worth over Rs.1 lakh

Khushi Kapoor's instagram is thriving. She knows what works for her and does it best. Be it desi look, gym looks, casual outfits- whatever it is. The younger Kapoor is a diva just like her sister Janhvi. They often make style statements together. Khushi’s sartorial style sense often make it to the headlines.

Khushi Kapoor was seen dressed in an indo-western piece. She styled a cropped top with a slit skirt and a shimmer jacket with mirror work. She wore this Arpita Mehta creation and kept her styling simple. The piece is available on the Arpita Mehta website for Rs.1,02,000. She looks beautiful with soft makeup, soft waves and blow dried hair and tinted lips. This outfit is the perfect pick for a Pooja or a pre wedding function.

Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted outside Zoya Akhtar’s office and is rumoured to make her screen debut soon. Khushi currently studies in New York in a film school and is here for summer break. She also wishes to join the industry once she completes her education.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor steps out for Pilates class with bags worth over Rs. 6 lakh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results