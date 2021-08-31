These Are The 6 Shoes You Need This Fall

While stowing away your square-toed sandals is the ultimate sign that summer is ending (sigh), there are also many perks when it comes to this transitional period for your wardrobe. Aside from saving $$$ on pedicures, we now have a reason — and soon, we'll have the weather — to tap into the top trends for fall. And believe us when we tell you: As far as footwear, they’re extra good this year.

Fall will forever be the time for leather booties, weather-proof shoes, and sneakers of all varieties (dad sneakers, white sneakers, and so on). According to what’s trending, autumn is about taking these classics to new heights — and yes, we’re talking platform shoes, among other things. The new classics include loafers, but color-blocked; rain boots, but in a standout shade of eggshell (very big ATM); mules, but with a pandemic twist (aka the closest things to slippers you can get away with when you’re not working from home). Ahead we’ve rounded up the six shoes that are having a moment this season so you can step into the fall feeling all oh-la-la about your fashion-forward footwear.

Slipper-Inspired Shoes

Can't totally ditch that WFH wardrobe that saw you through the longest months of the pandemic? You're not alone, which is why we're not surprised to see lots of slipper-like shoes helping us slide comfortably into the colder months.

Mango Felt Clogs With Fastener, $, available at Mango

Staud Astro Mule Black Vegan Leather, $, available at Staud

Dansko Lucie Clog, $, available at Zappos

Dolce Vita Saydee Faux Shearling Mule Slipper, $, available at Nordstrom

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot, $, available at Ugg

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results