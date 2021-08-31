It’s a wrap for Taapsee Pannu’s psychological thriller Blurr

There’s no denying that Taapsee Pannu is one of the finest talents to come out of India and is all set to give audiences another thrilling experience with Blurr, the first film under her production banner, Outsider Films. Directed by Ajay Bahl and starring Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah, the psychological thriller penned by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl takes viewers through a story of a girl caught up in unavoidable circumstances and the thrill and drama that ensues.
Shot extensively in the picturesque Nainital, the team was all smiles as they recently concluded the challenging schedule of Blurr in the small town. Talking about their experience filming in Nainital, director Ajay Bahl says, “Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road, and other tourist spots can be difficult especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film.”
Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu’s Outsider Films, and Echelon Productions’ Blurr is a psychological thriller that will have you on the edge of your seats. The film is scheduled to release 2022.
