Madhuri Dixit celebrates 30 years of Saajan on Dance Deewane 3; perform ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ with Urmila Matondkar

Bollywood’s evergreen star Madhuri Dixit celebrated 30 years of musical blockbuster Saajan on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. On Monday, the actor posted a reel on Instagram performing on the film’s superhit track ‘Tu Shayar Hai’. She was accompanied by Urmila Matondkar, who will be seen gracing Dance Deewane 3 for a special episode.

Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote, “Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me #saajan”. In the video, Madhuri is seen wearing a pink Indian attire and Urmila is seen wearing a blue jumpsuit. Both of them looked super gorgeous and this is the first time the actresses shared the screen space together.

Even Urmila shared the same video and wrote, “OMG..Dance just got a whole lot better cos I shake a leg with #onenonly @madhuridixitnene.”

Saajan, which released in 1991, became the highest grosser and also starred Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Lawrence D’Souza, the romantic drama was produced by Sudhakar Bokade.It was also popular for its music, which was composed by the popular composer duo Nadeem–Shravan.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank and is currently judging Dance Deewane 3 with choreographers Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia. The show airs on Colors TV.

