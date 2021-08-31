Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty offers to sleep next to Raqesh Bapat to console him; jokes, ‘You’re not going to put a toe in my section’

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s bond is getting stronger day by day. After the task given by special guest Sunny Leone, Raqesh and Shamita were seen lying beside each other.

Raqesh held her hands and got emotional about something that happened in his life on that particular day. The actor said that his life completely changed after making a particular decision. Shamita asked if the change was positive or negative, to which Raqesh replied that it wasn’t completely a positive change but it affected him. Shamita said that if he wanted to open up more about it, they could talk when they step outside the house.

As Raqesh was feeling a little low, so Shamita offered to sleep beside him on his bed. She clarified that she is sleeping beside him because he is feeling low to which Raqesh said that he wishes to feel low everyday and they shared a cute moment together.

Talking about Raqesh with Nishant Bhatt, she said, “Even if I see him outside, I am very clear about what I don't want in a person. Spending an entire lifetime with someone isn't a joke. I want everything to be organic and feel the butterflies of falling in love. People ask to see the age and be practical but this is how it is.”

In the same episode, the duo was called inside the confession room by Bigg Boss. They were asked to decide mutually who will be saved this week from nomination. Whoever is saved this week, will get an opportunity to read a letter from their family. Shamita tore her letter and let Raqesh read his letter. The hugged each other and cried their eyes other. Raqesh even told Shamita that she should have discussed it with him before tearing up her letter.

Moreover, Shamita and Raqesh’s connection is being loved by the audience too.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal blocks Shamita Shetty during a friendship task; says, 'there's no scope for us getting back to being friends'

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results