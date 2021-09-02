Here’s how close friend Shehnaaz Gill reacted after hearing about Sidharth Shukla’s demise

The untimely demise of actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shocked his legion of fans, friends, and family. The actor died of a heart attack on September 2 and Cooper Hospital in Mumbai confirmed his death. The hospital reportedly said that he was brought dead to the hospital and had suffered a heart attack.

Sidharth Shukla is well known as an actor but his popularity rose after he won the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2020. He along with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill were two of the most popular contestants and the two went on to become the best of friends. Post their stint in Bigg Boss 13, the two collaborated for several projects and more recently appeared together on TV shows Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT. Their fans had also coined the term SidNaaz for the duo.

On Thursday morning, when news about Shukla’s demise was out Shehnaaz was busy at a shoot. When she heard the news she reportedly left it midway. According to reports, Gill is heartbroken and inconsolable.

Sidharth began his career with Sony Tv's popular show Babul Ka Aangaan Chootey Na. He is also known for his roles in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor was also a part of various reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 and emerged out as the winner in both. The 40-year-old actor was last seen as the lead Agastya Rao in ALT Balaji's web series Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. Post that he also made special guest appearances in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

