ENHYPEN members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Sunghoon test positive for COVID-19 

K-pop rising stars ENHYPEN members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Sunghoon have tested positive for COVID-19. Amongst the seven of them, five have contracted the novel virus and will also go in self-quarantine.

ENHYPEN's parent company BELIFT LAB released an official statement that read, "ENHYPEN members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Sunghoon have been diagnosed as positive for the COVID-19 infection while undergoing self-quarantine."

"Following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case on a production site, ENHYPEN entered into preemptive self-quarantine from Thursday, August 26, and was classified by government authorities on Friday, August 27 as requiring self-quarantine due to close contact. During his self-quarantine, Jake began exhibiting symptoms including coughing and a fever on Sunday, August 29, and after reporting his symptoms to the local government health center, he underwent PCR testing. He was found positive for COVID-19 on the morning of Monday, August 30. Subsequently, members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, and Sunghoon began showing similar symptoms on Monday, and PCR testing was carried out, which confirmed their positive diagnoses for COVID-19. Following instructions from health authorities, the necessary measures are being carried out, including assignment and relocation to treatment facilities; the members are currently showing light symptoms," the statement further read.

"After the COVID-19 case occurred on site on Wednesday, August 25, all who were present including the artists underwent PCR testing, were confirmed as negative, and entered into self-quarantine; as such, the possibility of further spread is low. All artists and staff undergoing self-quarantine performed self-testing twice a day and closely monitored their health and quickly carried out PCR testing as soon as any symptoms appeared," it further said.

"We apologize for causing concern to all fans by being unable to prevent the occurrence of this series of infections despite our effort to ensure that precautions were in place on site. Our company will provide full support for the rapid recovery of the members, placing the health and safety of our artists as our highest priority. In addition, we will continue to cooperate fully with requests and instructions from government health authorities," the statement concluded.

ENHYPEN reportedly is prepping for a comeback album. After making their debut with the album 'Border: Day One' last year, the group released their second EP 'Border: Carnival' on April 26, 2021, along with the title track 'Drunk-Dazed'. The group consists of seven multinational members Jungwon, Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. The group released a new music video for their B-side track 'Fever' in May 2021.

