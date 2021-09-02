Comedy Circus fame Sidharth Sagar found in a bad state by police post drug relapse

Comedian Sidharth Sagar of Comedy Circus fame who was doing well after coming out of drugs has suffered a relapse and has been admitted to a rehab center. Sidharth has a history of drug abuse, and according to his mother was undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.

Reportedly, Sidharth was found by the police in a very bad state last month on August 26 after which his mother was summoned from Delhi to Mumbai. The comedian is one of the members of the ongoing show Zee Comedy Show, judged by Farah Khan. He was replaced by Jamie Lever after his condition worsened.

Talking to a leading daily, Sidharth's mother said that she got a call from the police station that he was in a bad state and only remembered her name and number. She also said that whenever he has got in such a state none of his friends or well-wishers have ever come forward to help him.

Sidharth's mother also said that they had started his medication for bipolar disorder but he abruptly quit in between. She felt that something somewhere is not right because of which all these things keep happening.

A couple of years ago, Sidharth had accused his parents and especially his mother of drawing money from his bank accounts and forcefully keeping him in an asylum. However, last year in an interview he credited his mother for supporting him and getting him out of the dark phase.

