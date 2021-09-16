Nia Sharma buys a new adobe in Mumbai; performs ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals

Actress Nia Sharma has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. She has definitely come a long way in the industry and her recent music video 'Do Ghoont' has truly raised her career graph to another level. The actress has recently got herself a huge treat which is a milestone for anybody. Nia has finally bought herself a lavish home and did its inauguration today.
The actress showed the highlights in her stories and also shared a post and captioned it as "Nia Niwas". In the pictures, coordinating with the theme of her house Nia also wore an off-white Lehenga with a big bow at the backside.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)
ALSO READ:Nia Sharma gives the barbie world vibe in latest pictures as she promotes ‘Do Ghoont’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply