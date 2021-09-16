Nia Sharma buys a new adobe in Mumbai; performs ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals

Actress Nia Sharma has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. She has definitely come a long way in the industry and her recent music video 'Do Ghoont' has truly raised her career graph to another level. The actress has recently got herself a huge treat which is a milestone for anybody. Nia has finally bought herself a lavish home and did its inauguration today.

The actress shared the visuals from the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony on her official Instagram handle. In the ceremony, Nia's family members and close friends from the industry were present. Her abode is a high rise apartment and looks extremely ravishing. It has the interiors and theme of white colour in it. The house also is very spacious with great ventilation at all the corners. The house also provides a breathtaking view of Mumbai's skyscrapers through the huge glass windows.

The actress showed the highlights in her stories and also shared a post and captioned it as "Nia Niwas". In the pictures, coordinating with the theme of her house Nia also wore an off-white Lehenga with a big bow at the backside.

