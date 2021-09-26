Beyoncé slays in a custom-made green sequin dress; carries a funky pink lemon slice clutch worth Rs. 3 lakh

Singer and songwriter Beyoncé is all about iconic styles and unique looks. Queen B recently dropped some stunning snaps which no one can resist.
On Thursday night, she was seen slaying a mesmerizing custom-made green sleeveless sequin mini dress with embellished flowers by Dolce & Gabbana she styled the look with shimmery silver high heels from Andrea Wazen.
For her makeup, she opted for a vibrant green eye look with nude lips. She kept her hair in a curly high ponytail.
On the work front, Beyoncé is currently working on a new album.
