Jungle Cruise (English)

JUNGLE CRUISE is the story of a trio trying to find a magical Tree that can cure all illnesses. In 1556, Don Aguirre (Edgar Ramirez) leads Spanish conquistadors to South America in search of the Lágrimas de Cristal Tree aka Tears of the Moon, whose flowers can cure illnesses, heal injuries and lift curses. Most conquistadors die due to jungle-related illnesses. Don Aguirre and a few of his associates are rescued by the Guardians of the Tree. They are healed using the Tree’s flowers. When Don Aguirre asks the tribal chief about the Tree’s location, the latter refuses. Don Aguirre then sets their village on fire. Before his death, the tribal chief curses Don Aguirre and his associates. Due to the curse, they can’t leave the sight of the river again and they can neither live nor die. In 1916, MacGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) requests the members of the Royal Anthropological And Diverse Adventure Society, London for access to an ancient Arrowhead recovered by a certain Dr Albert Falls. The members of the society, however, refuse permission. MacGregor’s sister, Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), a botanist, sneaks into the Society building and steals the Arrowhead. She is looking to find Tears of the Moon and feels that the Arrowhead can help her in locating the Tree. While she steals the Arrowhead, she also almost gets caught by Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), an ambitious German royal who is also seeking the Tree. MacGregor and Lily then arrive at Porto Velho, Brazil, from where the Tree’s location is the nearest. They hire skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), who offers the cheapest cruise ride of the Amazon river and who’s perceived to be quite tough and knowledgeable about the topography. The adventure begins but it's not going to be an easy one. The route is dangerous and moreover, Prince Joachim has also reached Porto Velho. To find the Tree and defeat Team Lily, he locates Don Aguirre and his associates and gets them back to ‘life’. On the other hand, Lily realizes that Frank is mysterious and has been lying to her the whole time about several things. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results