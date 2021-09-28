Bend It like Beckham star Parminder Nagra to star as police officer in upcoming crime drama ‘DI Ray’

Actor Parminder Nagra is all set to star in a new crime drama series from ITV titled DI Ray. Best known for Gurinder Chadha’s film Bend It like Beckham and medical drama show ‘ER’, Nagra will play the lead character of Rachita Ray.

According to Deadline, the filming for Parminder Nagra's crime drama DI Ray will commence in the UK's Midlands later this year. The story revolves around Rachita Ray, a police officer who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage. DI Ray will track a murder investigation whilst exploring the emotive subject of racism in the workplace. It asks difficult questions about what it is like to be British but feel like the ‘other’, while taking viewers through the murky underworld of Birmingham

The four-part series, comes from the pair behind Line of Duty, Maya Sondhi and Jed Mercurio. Sondhi, stars on hit BBC police drama series Line of Duty and has written episodes of shows like Eastenders and Ackley Bridge while Mercurio’s credits include Line of Duty and Bodyguard who will executive produce the show via his HTM Television alongside Black Mirror’s Madonna Baptiste.

Nagra, whose TV credits also include The Blacklist and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., said she is looking forward to getting back to the UK after such a challenging time globally to be part of this exciting new project. Alex Pillai, who has directed episodes of Bridgerton and Riverdale, will direct the series and Charlotte Surtees of Code 404 will produce.

The shooting of the show is expected to begin in the UK’s Midlands later this year.

