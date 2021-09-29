Heropanti director Sabbir Khan’s next is a new age thriller

Even before Nikamma has released, rumours state that Sabbir Khan’s next is an interesting thriller with Sony Pictures. However, instead of creating films, Sabbir has now branched into becoming a content curator. Bringing his versatility to the fore the filmmaker is diversifying his content game and he is set to produce content that does not limit itself to any particular genre or format be it shorts, features, or an extended series.

The filmmaker has been developing content over the last two years to set up Sabbir Khan Films holistically. From a robust creative team to multiple active writers room, Khan is collaborating with promising young untapped talents to bring forth unique stories. Backing diverse stories and voices is the agenda of his production house, he says.

This is evident as over the past few months, Khan has been busy prepping his second project, a new age thriller with an enviable ensemble of powerhouse performers. Talking about the same, Khan tells us, "This is an exciting time to not just be a content creator but a content curator as well. Our next feature resonates that. We are constantly brainstorming on ideas and concepts because as artists in 2021, we want to have a distinct voice and create something unique."

A trade insider tells us, "Sony announced its mammoth slate recently. There is a great buzz for Nikamma. Sabbir Khan over the years with his grand outings has earned the reputation of being a director whose commercial films are bang for the buck. The Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia starrer is just that. The folks at Sony are impressed with Nikamma and have loved Sabbir’s new script as well."

Khan diversifying his content game is also in sync with what Sony seems to be doing. Those who have seen the rushes of Nikamma say the film is a classic Sabbir stamp and now the Studio and the filmmaker have decided to come out with something completely different.

