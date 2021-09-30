Bridgerton, Extraction, Bird Box, Money Heist amongst top 10 movies and series on Netflix

Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, in a recent conference revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at Netflix’s top 10 TV shows and movies.

Sarandos made appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton. He shared two slides releasing never seen before Netflix’s engagement data. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window.

According to Variety, Sarandos said “We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Netflix’s streaming data, he acknowledged, is “a big black box, mostly.

Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton season 1 scored as the No. 1 series based on both number of Netflix households and time spent viewing (in the initial four-week release), while Extraction was the most-viewed film in terms of households and Bird Box was the most-watched movie in terms of hours.

Sarandos also added that high-concept Korean survival drama Squid Game, which premiered September 17, has a very chance of becoming the biggest Netflix show ever, and currently ranks as the No. 1 show worldwide on the service. “We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity,” Sarandos said.

Top 10 series by total view hours in the first 28 days:

Bridgerton, season 1: 625 million hours

Money Heist, part 4: 619 million hours

Stranger Things 3: 582 million hours

The Witcher, season 1: 541 million hours

13 Reasons Why, season 2: 496 million hours

13 Reasons Why, season 1: 476 million hours

You, season 2: 457 million hours

Stranger Things 2: 427 million hours

Money Heist, part 3: 426 million hours

Ginny & Georgia, season 1: 381 million hours

Top 10 series by number of accounts that watched at least 2 minutes in its first 28 days of release:

Bridgerton, season 1: 82 million

Lupin, part 1: 76 million

The Witcher, season 1: 67 million

Sex/Life, season 1: 67 million

Stranger Things 3: 67 million (the only previously unreleased figure)

Money Heist, part 4: 65 million

Tiger King, season 1: 64 million

The Queen's Gambit: 62 million

Sweet Tooth, season 1: 60 million

Emily in Paris, season 1: 58 million

Top 10 movies by total view hours in the first 28 days:

Bird Box: 282 million hours

Extraction: 231 million hours

The Irishman: 215 million hours

The Kissing Booth 2: 209 million hours

6 Underground: 205 million hours

Spenser Confidential: 197 million hours

Enola Holmes: 190 million hours

Army of the Dead: 187 million hours

The Old Guard: 186 million hours

Murder Mystery: 170 million hours

Top 10 movies by number of accounts that watched at least 2 minutes in its first 28 days of release:

Extraction: 99 million

Bird Box: 89 million

Spenser Confidential: 85 million

6 Underground: 83 million

Murder Mystery: 83 million

The Old Guard: 78 million

Enola Holmes: 77 million

Project Power: 75 million

Army of the Dead: 75 million

Fatherhood: 74 million

Sarandos was interviewed on stage by Vox Media’s Kara Swisher. Besides the engagement data, Sarandos also shared his views on talent compensation and that if Netflix would by a theater chain or a digital music company like Spotify. As he’s said many times before, Sarandos said Netflix isn’t interested in pursuing live sports rights. Sarandos said Netflix is feeling “maybe more confident” in competing with the likes of Disney and WarnerMedia as they continue to ramp up their push into streaming (“our home field”). Netflix, which ended the second quarter with just over 209 million paid streaming subscribers worldwide, is really “competing with ourselves.”

Sarandos commented. “The thing I’m concerned with over the next decade is, can we continue to execute [at scale]… To me, that’s more troubling that any competition in the marketplace.”

Netflix’s day-and-date release strategy for movies “is not very exotic anymore,” Sarandos said (who added with a laugh, “Tiger King 2 is coming!”).

Sarandos was named co-CEO alongside Reed Hastings in July 2020. He oversees the company’s teams worldwide responsible for the acquisition and production of all Netflix content.

