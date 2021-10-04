Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan detained at NCB office for questioning in drug bust case, watch video 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan was taken to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after NCB conducted a raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship.

A video has surfaced online where Aryan Khan is seated at the NCB office waiting for his questioning. He is dressed in a white t-shirt, plaid shirt, and denims with a mask on his face. The reports in the media state that NCB is currently examining Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. According to News 18, "If the agency finds his involvement, he could be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985."

According to a report in India Today, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, said that the bureau is questioning Aryan Khan in connection to the rave party that was held on Saturday, October 2. The party was busted after the officials raised a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. As far as Aryan Khan is concerned, he has not been booked not arrested so far.

The report further said, "Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and is being scanned by the authorities to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. The narcotics bureau is investigating the chats received on the phones that have been seized from the drug bust."

According to News18, NCB detained seven others apart from Aryan Khan. They are questioning Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant.

The cruise was departing for a three-day musical voyage and had people from Bollywood, fashion, and business sectors. Three girls, who arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, were detained by NCB for questioning. Amongst them are the daughters of some of the prominent businessmen. NCB reportedly received a tip-off of the banned drugs being used on the cruise following which NCB, along with Zonal director Wankhede, boarded the cruise in disguise and conducted the raid once the rave party began after the cruise left the coast of Mumbai.

