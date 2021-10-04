It’s a boy! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcome second child

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 3.
Announcing the arrival of their son on social media, Angad Bedi wrote, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)
Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy in July 2021.
Also Read: Neha Dhupia gets ‘sweetest surprise baby shower’ from besties; calls them ‘Favourite maasis in the making’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply