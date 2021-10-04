It’s a boy! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcome second child

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 3.

Announcing the arrival of their son on social media, Angad Bedi wrote, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well."

Neha Dhupa and Angad Bedi welcomed their daughter Mehr in 2018. In his post, Angad wrote, "Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here! Waheguru mehr kare. Neha, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now." The actor shared a beautiful picture of himself and Neha Dhupia from the maternity photoshoot.

Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy in July 2021.

