‘Nattu Kaka will always stay with us’ says Asit Kumarr Modi as Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah pays tribute to late actor Ghanshyam Nayak

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, known for his role as Nattu Kaka on the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on October 3 after fighting a long battle with cancer. Remembering the late actor, the makers of the show paid a tribute to him on the show’s social media channels.

In the video, show creator Asit Kumarr Modi remembers the late artist who became a household name with his loving character. Asit said that Nayak treated his work as worship and never as a job. “Ghanshyam Bhai played Nattu Kaka in such a way that he was loved by the audience. He also loved the character of Nattu Kaka,” said Asit. He further added, “Ghanshyam Bhai is not amongst us today but in the form of Nattu Kaka, he will always be with us.”

Besides Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he was known for his roles in shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He had also done various plays in Gujarati.

Earlier in a statement, Asit said that Ghanashyam Nayak and he go a long way back as their families were also related. His passing away is a personal loss to him as well as to the show, he said. His absence will be felt by everyone and is a big loss for the entire team, he concluded.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Tanmay Vekaria, Raj Anadkat also remembered the late actor and offered their tribute on social media.

