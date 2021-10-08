Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa beat up Diljit Dosanjh in hilarious new video from Honsla Rakh promotions, watch video

As Diljit Dosanjh is looking forward for the release of his film Honsla Rakh, the actor shared a hilarious video as a part of the film’s promotions on his social media handles. Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa are co-starring Diljit in the film.

The video hints at the film’s light-hearted plot and ends with the two women hilariously beating up Diljit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Recently, a throw back video from the sets of the film went viral on social media and had people remembering Sidharth Shukla. In the video, Shinda Grewal, who plays Shehnaaz’s son in the film, can be seen playing ‘Guess the character’ with the ex-Bigg Boss contestant. The result of the game comes as ‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla,’ leaving Shehnaaz in splits.

Shehnaaz has been coping with the lose of his close friend Sidharth who passed away at the age of 40 in September this year. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 where they participated as contestants.

Honsla Rakh is scheduled to release on October 15.

Also Read: Harshad Chopda to return to TV with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results