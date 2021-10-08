Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses rumours of affair and abortion a week after announcing separation with Naga Chaitanya; says will not let personal attacks break her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had officially announced their separation a week ago. The two were married for four years and were one of the most popular couples in the Telugu film industry. Speculations around their marriage falling apart were doing the rounds for a month before the official announcement. However, rumours refused to die down even after the announcement. On Friday, Samantha took to her social media handle to speak about the personal attacks on her and thanked people who showed empathy.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions,” she wrote in the note.

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless. But I promise you I will never allow or this or anything else they say break me,” she added.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 after dating for years.

