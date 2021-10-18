Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021: Hina Khan turns showstopper in gorgeous dusty pastel lehenga by Aari

Indian actress and the stunning Hina Khan rocked the ramp as a showstopper on the Day 3 of lavish Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021 at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

The actrress was seen walking for the designer brand Aari by Amit Gada. Hina opted for a glamorous dusty pastel Rankat lehenga with organza tissue and detailed hand embroidery, resham and sequins work from Aari’s Lehr collection.

She accessorised the look with a matching white pearl necklace and rings. For her makeup, she did a minimal glam look while keeping her hair loose with soft curls accessorised with a beautiful white rose headband.

She captioned the post by saying “I mean it, When I say I wear my confidence. Truly honoured to walk for label @aariindia at the @timesfashionweek . Thank you Amit Gada for having me as your muse. This Experience felt nothing less than Ethereal!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on her latest music video ‘Main Bhi Barbaad.’

Also Read: Hina Khan stuns in a head-to-toe satin green outfit

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results