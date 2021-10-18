Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021: Hina Khan turns showstopper in gorgeous dusty pastel lehenga by Aari

Indian actress and the stunning Hina Khan rocked the ramp as a showstopper on the Day 3 of lavish Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021 at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

The actrress was seen walking for the designer brand Aari by Amit Gada. Hina opted for a glamorous dusty pastel Rankat lehenga with organza tissue and detailed hand embroidery, resham and sequins work from Aari’s Lehr collection.

She accessorised the look with a matching white pearl necklace and rings. For her makeup, she did a minimal glam look while keeping her hair loose with soft curls accessorised with a beautiful white rose headband.

She captioned the post by saying “I mean it, When I say I wear my confidence. Truly honoured to walk for label @aariindia at the @timesfashionweek . Thank you Amit Gada for having me as your muse. This Experience felt nothing less than Ethereal!”

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on her latest music video ‘Main Bhi Barbaad.’

