Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021: Hina Khan turns showstopper in gorgeous dusty pastel lehenga by Aari

Indian actress and the stunning Hina Khan rocked the ramp as a showstopper on the Day 3 of lavish Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021 at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.
The actrress was seen walking for the designer brand Aari by Amit Gada. Hina opted for a glamorous dusty pastel Rankat lehenga with organza tissue and detailed hand embroidery, resham and sequins work from Aari’s Lehr collection.
She accessorised the look with a matching white pearl necklace and rings. For her makeup, she did a minimal glam look while keeping her hair loose with soft curls accessorised with a beautiful white rose headband.
On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on her latest music video ‘Main Bhi Barbaad.’
