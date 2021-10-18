Malaika Arora looks resplendent as she dons bridal couture

Malaika Arora knows how to make heads turn! Malaika had been juggling several things at once. She keeps netizens updated with new workout routines, yoga asanas, exercise to stay fit in the lockdown while she is also juggling her work commitments.
Malaika was last seen on the Discovery+ Show Star vs Food where she is seen attempting to cook her favourite dishes for her friend, sister Amrita Arora and her trainer and buddy with whom she collaborated with for Sarva Yoga. She is currently judging the reality show India’s Best Dancer.
