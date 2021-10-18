Malaika Arora looks resplendent as she dons bridal couture

Malaika Arora knows how to make heads turn! Malaika had been juggling several things at once. She keeps netizens updated with new workout routines, yoga asanas, exercise to stay fit in the lockdown while she is also juggling her work commitments.

Malaika donned a gorgeous white bridal couture dress. She styled a white fitted, off shoulder dress. She styled this mermaid cut dress with light pearl embellishments and embroidery. she styled this piece from Daisy Bridal Couture. She looked resplendent with heavily bronzed cheeks, rosy lips and smokey eyes. She completed the look with her hair in a messy ponytail and a diamond choker adorning her slender neck.

Malaika was last seen on the Discovery+ Show Star vs Food where she is seen attempting to cook her favourite dishes for her friend, sister Amrita Arora and her trainer and buddy with whom she collaborated with for Sarva Yoga. She is currently judging the reality show India’s Best Dancer.

