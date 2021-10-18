White is Katrina Kaif’s colour and her latest post is proof

Katrina Kaif never fails to make chic fashion statements. Kaif has been everyone’s favourite ever since her debut. She has us all mesmerised with her charm.

Katrina Kaif was recently seen promoting her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. She donned a gorgeous fitted white, sleeveless dress. The dress also featured a thigh high side slit. Katrina kept her makeup shimmery and matte and looked stunning as always.

Katrina will next be seen on the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar which will release in theatres on 5th November, 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina will be seen next in Sooryavanshi, which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar after a decade. The film, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. Apart from this, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has the the Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-starrer Jee Lee Zaraa in her kitty.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif looks majestic in red floral lehenga by Sabyasachi for Sooryavanshi promotions

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results