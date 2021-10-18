Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, see their romantic announcement

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and are engaged. The engagement took place on Sunday, October 17 at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

According to E! News, the proposal took place just as the sun was setting at 6:30 p.m., and that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both present along with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The tabloid also confirmed that the pair has talked about marriage as they continue to blend their families together and that something special was going on between the pair, who were neighbours and close friends before getting romantic.

Kourtney took to her Instagram to share the news with fans just after Travis, 45, proposed. Including the photos of the couple embracing during the magical moment, Kourtney, 42, wrote in the caption, "forever @travisbarker."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Among those celebrating the engagement was Kim Kardashian, who tweeted footage of the couple kissing and added, "KRAVIS FOREVER," along with a ring emoji.

KRAVIS FOREVER ???? @kourtneykardash @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/gymsssnMFr

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 18, 2021

In addition, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick has been supportive of her public romance with Travis. The pair continues to successfully co-parent their three kids including Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Back in December 2020, Kourtney and Travis, known by fans as Kravis, sparked romance rumors. After making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 with a picture of their intertwined hands, Travis Barker decided to take a major step by proposing to Kourtney Kardashian. In just the past couple of months, the pair has documented romantic vacations to Palm Springs, Utah and Las Vegas.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian is all about colour blocking in sexy skimpy bikini and bucket hat on 4th of July weekend

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results