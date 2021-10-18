Disha Patani becomes Indian brand ambassador of Ambrane and Dabur Gulabari

Disha Patani was welcomed in as the brand ambassador of Ambrane in India recently and Dabur India Ltd today announced the signing of Bollywood Diva Disha Patani as the new face of its natural rose-based Skin Care brand Dabur Gulabari. As the new brand ambassador for Dabur Gulabari and Ambrane, Disha will appear in multiple campaigns which will run across platforms.

M5 Entertainment’s approach with dealing with the biggest celebrities is first of all is to understand and then properly relay that information to the individual about the value it adds to their celebrity. It can also help build a certain image if that is also a part of their individual plans as it can help the mass perceive them. M5 Entertainment believes that there is no set formula or standard brief to attach the right celebrity with the brand and their message and ethos. Understanding this basic match is the key to every celebrity agreement and it is what elevates the results from it being just a transaction to a successful result-oriented deal.

Commenting on her association with the brand, Disha Patani said: "It gives me great pleasure to become the face of Dabur Gulabari as it is a brand that I have personally used for years. Personally, Dabur stands for both beauty and the unadulterated teenage spirit. I am excited to help define what natural, rose-like glow means to a whole new generation of girls.”

"Working with Disha Patani is always a good experience, M5 has worked with her before on various brands, recently on the Aurelia campaign and each time she's been a delight. Pitching her as the face for Dabur Gulabari was extremely natural because of the freshness she brings to the table and the fact that she's been a consumer of Dabur for a number of years, it was a smooth process and a great fit both for her and to the brand." said Co Founders Sonya V Kapoor.

"The biggest asset for Disha is her versatility. This is why she can become the face for Ambrane and Dabur Gulabari in the same week and still have a clear distinction for what each brand stands for." said Amrita Mendonza.

The key to the success of M5 Entertainment ongoing relationships with a few celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Pooja Hedge and Kiara Advani is the ability to fitting the right celebrities with the right brand while still understanding that the brand also needs to add to the celebrity and not just vice versa.

